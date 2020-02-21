LETTER: Baffled by warning signs in Langley

Reader sees electronic signage as a waste of money and 'not very useful'

Six signs are up along 200th Street to alert motorists of trains crossing. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

I still don’t understand the concept of these warning signs [Warning signs delayed, again, Feb. 14, Advance Times].

Perhaps they will come in handy for the first few people in line at the sign when it comes on but for the hundred or so more cars that quickly line up behind them and contemplate a detour, if indeed they know where the detour might be, will have seen that the train has already cleared the crossing.

Not very useful and awfully expensive in my view.

Jeff Laurie, Langley

.

