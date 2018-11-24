Letter: Back to work legislation a win for Canada Post

Kelowna - "Canada Post can always rely on back to work legislation."

To the editor:

Canada Post doesn’t have to negotiate in good faith with Canadian postal workers faced with changing and challenging work conditions (eg. letter vs parcel delivery). Canada Post can always rely on back to work legislation. To Canada Post’s dismay, the current Liberal government has delayed this inevitable procedure, unlike the previous Conservative government.

Tisk, tisk.

Good faith negotiations require good faith. That means that both parties have an open mind to the changing postal service workplace.

Intransigence, by Canada Post, knowing that your backstop is back to work legislation, will not work as a short or long-term strategy.

Steve Burke

West Kelowna