LETTER: Automated yard waste collection will be inadequate

Dear Editor:

I have reviewed the information provided by the district of Summerland regarding the proposed automated yard waste collection system, to be implemented in July, 2018.

I am opposed to this change from unlimited yard waste pickup to a limit of one 240-litre or 360-litre container bi-weekly.

This is totally inadequate and unfair to the average single family dwelling homeowner.

All one has to do is observe the amount of yard waste bags, which hold approximately 100 litres, that are currently put out for pickup on collection days to realize that the proposed change will cause hardship and additional expense, and will be extremely inadequate.

Providing one or two unlimited events per year will not compensate for this change and will only cause further inconvenience for the homeowner.

How and where would one go about storing this additional yard waste? Not every homeowner has the resources to take the additional yard waste directly to the landfill.

This proposed system for yard waste collection would only be adequate for condo, townhouse, monster houses with little yard space, not for homeowners with even the smallest lots with mature landscaping and a few trees.

The current yard waste collection system, which has only been provided for a relatively short period of time, has been one of the most appreciated services provided by the district of Summerland and should be maintained.

The District of Summerland staff and council must revisit the decision to make this change, taking the above information into consideration.

What may work in other cities should not have any bearing on what is best for the majority of residents in Summerland.

There should be no reason why the current yard waste system cannot be maintained while at the same time automating the solid waste and recycle collection systems.

Providing only a token service is in essence eliminating the service and will be of little value to the affected homeowners who have appreciated and relied on it.

Creighton W. Smith

Summerland