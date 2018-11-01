Letter: Auto group’s involvement in charitable program ‘no surprise’

Editor: Kudos are in order for the corporate donations of street-proof backpacks distributed by the Friends of Langley Vineyard Church to our neighbours in need.

I have become more aware of Wolfe Auto Group’s support of community needs over the part years and am not surprised to see their name associated with this much-needed effort, particularly as I watch the rain come down outside and think of those who need it so much.

And yes, I do own a Wolfe Subaru vehicle and find them to be an excellent car dealership on the ground as well.

Jeff Laurie

Langley