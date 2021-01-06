LETTER – Authorities must insist on mandatory quarantine after travel

Dear editor,

So now we are in another COVID crisis in Canada: the predicted second wave.

A couple of interesting stories, letters in the Dec. 16 edition.

One was the story about our amazing local airport that reports that none of their COVID passengers have spread the virus.

Another is the letter from Mr. Johnson, saying follow orders, but ask questions. He is travelling and he says he will self-isolate.

Most Canadians do not self-isolate after travel. Airlines have only recently started voluntary testing and they brought COVID to our country, our Valley. Still are.

There are many heroes in this crisis. Health-care workers, grocery clerks, and those who keep all of the services going. Most Canadians have figured this out. Who has not? Well, this would be every single federal politician who had not insisted on testing travellers and insisting on mandatory quarantine. And, of course, the airline executives who brought this virus here and do little to ensure that their flying customers are not infected.

Look after yourself. We are worse off than 80 per cent of the countries in the world with COVID deaths per capita. Canada is one of the leaders in COVID deaths per capita in the world.

There is hope. Most Canadians are prepared for next time and it will come. On a plane. If things don’t change.

Phil Harrison,

Comox

