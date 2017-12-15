Letter: Assets to be proud of

Now is the time to re think the uses and funding of the two Penticton marinas

Over the years many of our green spaces are being sacrificed for sports facilities, a convention centre, wine and information centre, a casino, restaurants and parking lots.

The purpose of these decisions was to bring money into the city’s coffers. The sacrificial parks so to speak. Would it not be reasonable to make sure some of the income from these parks are used to stop the commercialization of other parks by covering major repairs or used to replace lost green space?

How much will it cost to repurpose Lions Park into a soft exercise/green respite for young or older citizens not involved in organized sports?

Over the past couple of years, how much money has been spent on Skaha Marina, an estimated $500,000 with another $1.5 million needed? How much money will Okanagan Lake Marina cost? After years of throwing money at both our marinas, they both still look unkempt.

There is an opinion that Penticton cannot afford two marinas. Neither are used to their optimum and very individual potential. While respecting the needs of all citizens, it would seem now is the time to re-think the uses and funding of the two marinas, to make them public assets to be proud of.

Lynn Crassweller

Penticton