LETTER: Assessments tell a shocking tale

I keep on wondering why our property assessments this year went way up. After the first outcry people were assured that it would not reflect on the property taxes. That calmed everybody down again.

A waterfront property for sale in Lantzville. The District of Lantzville has been included in a provincial government speculation tax that applies to a handful of urban areas including City of Nanaimo and the Victoria region. (Nicholas Pescod/News Bulletin)

I keep on wondering why our property assessments this year went way up. After the first outcry people were assured that it would not reflect on the property taxes. That calmed everybody down again.

Yet, it made buying a house immediately more expensive. Show me the person who would sell below assessment. This made it even more unavailable for the younger generation and many more to get into the market or ever be able to do it.

It affects insurances, repairs and winds its way through our lives in more way than one. I blame the assessment authorities partly for the dilemma. Eventually it will reflect in our taxes as well.

Karin Hertel

Saanich