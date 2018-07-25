Letter: Arts spending costs district in infrastructure

In the past little while the District of Oak Bay has allowed the erection of 13 sculptures around our district.

The district’s glossy brochure on the subject has invited people to vote for their favorite. The brochure goes on to say that the District will consider the possible purchase of the most popular sculpture up to a maximum of $18,000.

All of this is happening while the district’s infrastructure is crumbling. We can all see the deteriorating state of our roads and sidewalks. Safety crosswalks on busy streets have not been repainted. Multiple engineering reports have described how our sewer, storm, and water pipes have fallen from poor to very poor condition.

I ask the rhetorical question of how our district can contemplate the possible purchase of something that it is an indulgence, like a piece of art, while at the same time our community is falling into neglect because its basic infrastructural needs are not being met.

Our mayor is the head and chief executive officer of our district.

Our district’s consideration of the purchase of a luxury while its infrastructure is falling into disrepair is not good governance.

It’s time for a change.

Bruce Filan

Oak Bay