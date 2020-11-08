Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Article failed to mention when MLAs are eligible to receive pensions

Re: 'Taxpayer watchdog howls over outgoing MLA pension payouts.' I was disappointed to read what was essentially a repeat of the CTF press release that was incomplete in that it failed to include the time when former MLAs are eligible to receive their pensions. Details may be found at: www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/accountability/mla-remuneration-and-expenses.

I would hope that the writer would be a bit more diligent in his future articles. Similar age provisions apply for former federal MPs.

Jack Poulter

Victoria

