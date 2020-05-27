LETTER – Appalled by the lack of respect for victim of Snowbirds crash

Dear editor,

I have never in my life contacted any news agency, but this item is shameful.

The Snowbird accident of Captain Jenn Casey happened on Sunday, May 17.

Three days later I noticed that the flags were not at half-mast. I checked the airport; I checked the base; came down Ryan Road and noticed the post office was at half mast; I carried on down Ryan to the RCMP – their flag was full mast; Superstore was full mast. Home Depot full mast. I was so annoyed that I went back to the base and asked the gate person why the flags were not at half-mast and the young lady indicated that it was a directive from Ottawa; that being the case it makes it more appalling.

The article in your paper was very nice, well written and of course the title was Snowbirds tragedy hits the Valley hard.

So what’s going on? Are we losing our pride?

Had there been a pending war, that young lady would’ve been prepared to die for us! It’s shameful – lowering of the flag is an indication of respect. With all the things in the world that are changing this is one thing that should never change.

I phoned a relative in Alberta to find out what was going on with their flags and she said all over town they were at half-mast.

I am very proud to be Canadian and yet at the same time ashamed. This young lady deserves our respect.

Marilynn Wyse,

Comox

