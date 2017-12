I feel bad about how some fans booed our boys on Saturday night's Penticton Vees hockey game

Apology to the Vees

I feel bad about how some fans booed our boys on Saturday night’s Penticton Vees hockey game but it was some fans, not all fans.

My hubby and I are hard core Vees fans and we are season tickets owners. We support and are proud of our team and are lucky to have such a fantastic organization in Penticton.

So to Fred, the players and the entire team — sorry some fans booed. It showed little class.

Andrea Friess

Penticton