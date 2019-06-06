LETTER: Apology for misrepresenting carbon tax impact across Canada

"Not everything on the internet is correct"

Dear Editor,

I apologize for some of the facts I got wrong in my letters to the editor, but not everything on the internet is correct, which is where I get all my information [Langley letter-writer’s misrepresentations disappointing, langleyadvancetimes.com, May 26 Letters].

Justin Trudeau’s federal carbon tax is in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick.

The costs are expected to rise each year, as the carbon tax increases by $20/tonne now until it hits $50/tonne in 2022.

The carbon tax in Ontario is 4.42 cents a litre and rises to 11 cents a litre by 2022.

Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax, where it is in some provinces, makes everything more expensive.

Dean Clark, Langley

