LETTER: Anti-American bias living at newspaper

Re: Editorial blames the victim (Letters, Dec. 3)

Bravo for Philip Carl Salsman for calling out the anti-American bias living at the Sooke News Mirror.

Rather than playing the “all’s not well in the U.S. card,” why not concentrate on the fiasco in Ottawa courtesy of our prime minister who evidently doesn’t comprehend the meaning of the word deficit.

I would have hoped that this America bashing would have ended with the departure of Rick Stiebel as a regular columnist, but evidently not. And the biggest clue should have been the News Mirror plunking only the NDP and the Greens on the front page going into the last provincial election.

Andy Neimers

Sooke

