Does anyone recall seeing a Chinese Junk on Okanagan Lake?

Does anyone recall seeing a Chinese Junk on Okanagan Lake?

I believe it was in the late 50s or 60s. As far as I know, it was assembled in Penticton. Perhaps some family members are still around Penticton and area?

I would love to see a picture of it in the Western News with a short-story. It is a part of Penticton’s history.

D. Van Dangen

Penticton