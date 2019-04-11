LETTER: Anchor dragging is a significant event

Luanne Roth took a photo of the Bulk Columbia in 2015 when she said it was drifting rapidly astern past her home in Prince Rupert. (Luanne Roth photo)

Letter to the Editor,

Last week’s Northern View says Shaun Stevenson told the Chamber of Commerce anchor dragging incidents are not significant events. Has the port recently hired a marine risk assessor? Did they do another marine risk assessment since the one done by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) in 2012 —which did not include anchor dragging?

Prince Rupert Port Authority must have asked DNV not to assess the risk of anchor dragging incidents in 2012 (it is made clear on page 151 that they were not included) never-the-less DNV expressed concern about Rupert-area anchor dragging events. Founded in 1864 by the marine industry, DNV is respected internationally in the area of risk-management. DNV advised PRPA (on page 68) to investigate “mooring buoys to eliminate any dragging of anchor” “prior to introducing crude oil and LNG carriers.” DNV’s recommendation does not make sense unless DNV knows, contrary to Mr. Stevenson’s assurance, that anchor dragging incidents are significant.

The port is responsible for determining if the Vopak project is or is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects. I think, to do that, they need DNV to assess the likelihood of an oil spill resulting from an anchor dragging event.

Sincerely,

Luanne Roth

Prince Rupert, B.C.

