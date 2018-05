Regarding Victor and Kathy's letter Focus On The Big Picture, I agree. So let's start by reviving the Energy East Pipeline so that we can cancel getting oil from foreign countries as we do now.

This also has the benefit of protecting our East Coast from tanker spills. This is a quote from past governments and is in effect today “There never will be a new refinery built in Canada as any new refinery could-not possibly meet current environmental requirements.”

Gordon Plews

Keremeos