As with so many of my neighbours, I can appreciate Peter Simpson's problem with raccoons. Someone from the CRD told me that putting a rag saturated with ammonia would help keeping them away, as it mimics urine of another animal.

Scarborough-area man seen being chased by a raccoon on the street Sunday morning. (Photo by The Canadian Press)

After weeks of raccoon damage on my flower beds and new grassy areas, it seemed to have been a strong enough deterrent to keep them away. I hope it works for you.

Solange Valiquette

Sidney