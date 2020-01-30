LETTER – Americans now living in Canada must remember to vote

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

Dear editor,

As an American citizen and a permanent resident of Canada, I am writing to urge other U.S. citizens living here to use their power to vote in the U.S. election in 2020.

Before you do, please search your mind and ask yourself – “do I want to see another four years of a destructive administration coming from our neighbour to the south, igniting hatred instead of peace and harmony, further destabilizing the world, and bringing us to the brink of yet another war? Or do I want to see a U.S. government focused on working to maintain peace, helping to stabilize the world and face the urgency of climate change?”

All of us are aware of the critical times we live in. Each of us has power to make a difference. Every vote counts. Just go to www.votefromabroad.org for information.

Thanks for hearing me out. I think most of us will agree that change is essential right now, world wide.

E. Ann Berens,

Courtenay