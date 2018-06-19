LETTER: Ambassadors of summer

The arrival of the hot weather and the classic cars to the Parksville Qualicum Beach area this past weekend, has without a doubt marked the start of this year's visitor season.

It can’t be emphasized enough how important the tourism business is to the local economy throughout District 69. For many small tourism-based businesses, the strong summer season helps fund the lean winters.

It’s graduation time, and that means young men and women will be looking for a way to earn money to save for tuitions and the like for the future. Tourism businesses provide a way to do that as the season peaks for most in the summer months in Parksville Qualicum Beach. There are many in the industry that are afforded year-round employment through the tourism industry.

Luckily, we have enjoyed lots of visitors the past few years, with numbers of stays steadily rising. Operators this summer don’t see a lot of reason to think that this year will be any different.

The price of gas has generated lots of talk this year, but that could keep lots of folks closer to home and that means more travel within B.C.

Real estate sales are still strong although inventory is down from the past few years. The local market sees lots of interest from other areas of B.C. and Alberta while on holiday, especially those looking to retire on Vancouver Island.

We are all ambassadors of the area. Whether they are lunching on fish and chips in Deep Bay, capturing photos of the goats on the roof, golfing in Nanoose or lounging on Rathtrevor Beach. Let’s make sure we leave visitors to our area them with the best impression of us as we can.

It’s easy to fume when folks are circling round trying to figure out where they are going, but we’ve all done that right? So, let’s resist the temptation to honk the horns, wave the hands, etc., and instead leave 15 minutes early and expect to get back 15 minutes later. See someone looking at a map pointing quizzingly; offer directions or advice.

One could assume that we’ve been doing OK in this area, as folks keep coming back and we can assume they’re telling their friends about us. They have come to enjoy what we take for granted everyday.

Let’s be the best ambassadors of summer we can be.

— Parksville Qualicum Beach News