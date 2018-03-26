LETTER: ‘Amazing experience’ in Ottawa for Cloverdale student

The Editor,

I had the amazing opportunity of attending Forum for Young Canadians in Ottawa this week. A 16-year-old student at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, I had the opportunity to meet a number of Canada’s political figures, including Rachael Harder, David Wells, Seamus O’Regan, Shannon Stubbs, Elizabeth May, Geoff Regan, George Furey and many more.

I was able to listen to MPs and Senators on my trip, and listen to their role in the government. I had the amazing opportunity of meeting with our local MP, Mr. John Aldag, and have a private tour of Parliament Hill. I sat in the Senate and House of Commons for question period. I talked with Andrew Scheer and saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from afar.

This amazing experience with Forum for Young Canadians would not have been possible without the support of the Soroptimists. It was amazing to meet with like-minded youth from across Canada, and gain connections with program directors, universities and Canadian business owners. It really was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Lauren Alliston