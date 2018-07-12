LETTER: Always impressed by Reptile Guy

Saddened and sorry to see the sanctuary close down

My grandchild and I had the privilege of visiting the Reptile Centre many times. I was always impressed with the dedicated staff who loved working there and made the tours so interesting.

The enthusiasm of the tour guides and the care and love they had for these animals impressed my young granddaughter that she wanted to work there when she was older.

One of the guides did mention that the SPCA was looking for any negative thing they could find to shut them down. We were impressed how the cages were always clean and the rescue stories so interesting.

I met the owner, Mike, and his little daughter, about four years old, who knew so much about the lizards and the snakes.

We were all so saddened and sorry to see the sanctuary close down.

R. Merit

Mission