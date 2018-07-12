35307

LETTER: Always impressed by Reptile Guy

Saddened and sorry to see the sanctuary close down

My grandchild and I had the privilege of visiting the Reptile Centre many times. I was always impressed with the dedicated staff who loved working there and made the tours so interesting.

The enthusiasm of the tour guides and the care and love they had for these animals impressed my young granddaughter that she wanted to work there when she was older.

One of the guides did mention that the SPCA was looking for any negative thing they could find to shut them down. We were impressed how the cages were always clean and the rescue stories so interesting.

I met the owner, Mike, and his little daughter, about four years old, who knew so much about the lizards and the snakes.

We were all so saddened and sorry to see the sanctuary close down.

R. Merit

Mission

Previous story
Our View: Reliable northern bus service a necessity
Next story
Skeena salmon and our new reality

Just Posted

LETTER: ‘I want to give back to thecommunity’

  • 22 hours ago

 

LETTER: Always impressed by Reptile Guy

  • 22 hours ago

 

Subdivision: Smaller lots, more houses

 

Cowboys show off real skills in ranch challenge

 

Most Read

  • District wages beg for more scrutiny

    The expense report for the District of Sooke is out and it would seem that in an election year the mayor might want to comment or at the very least pay attention to the massive overspending at the district office.

  • Skeena salmon and our new reality

    Skeena Wild director, Greg Knox, on the challenges facing salmon with climate change and future hope

  • Assessing seafood retailers’ progress helps consumers and industry

    A warm summer day, a cold drink and fish on the grill. It doesn't get much better. But how do you know if your fish is sustainable? It can be a challenge - especially considering SeaChoice found just 11 per cent of seafood available in Canada in 2016 was rated as a "best choice." Many retailers have sustainable seafood policies, but how good are they?

  • Water, the gift of life

    It has been said that water is the gift of life.

  • Painful Truth: What happens to a broken boomtown?

    As the real estate market turns, what effects will this have on B.C.'s economy?

  • Bob Castle’s Under The Glacier cartoon for July 12, 2018

    Bob Castle's Under The Glacier cartoon for July 12, 2018

  • LETTER: Humans more destructive to habitats

    You would think The Friends of French Creek Conservation Society would be asking the Guardians of Mid-Island Estuaries as to what is allowed to be done to French Creek estuary. They apparently tell the public what should be done with other estuaries. Could it just be that people are allowed to destroy estuaries, but wildlife can't? Sounds like the same old "money and people" triumph over wildlife and natural habitats. Overgrazing of vegetation by wildlife has been happening around the world for millennia. It results in the wildlife having to move elsewhere or die of starvation. The overgrazed area then recovers. The same does not occur when humans destroy habitat to create subdivisions.