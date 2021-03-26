LETTER: Alternative justice programs are underutilized

It is concerning that our courts are overwhelmed processing minor criminal charges, while the Restorative/Alternative Justice Program is severely underutilized.

In many cases the punishment to the offender through the Restorative/Alternative Program can be more severe, then what the judges are handing out in the courts.

Our revolving courts are a failure, resulting in a growing number of repeat offenders because there is little if any punishment and deterrence for repeat offenders.

The taxpayers and victims are punished greater then the offenders because victims are incurring the direct losses while increasing amounts of tax dollars are spent on hiring more judges, court staff and bigger court buildings.

David Peters

