LETTER – Allowing chickens in residential areas is a bad idea

Dear editor,
When I first read that Courtenay council was considering allowing chickens in backyards in the city, I thought it was a bad April Fools joke.
Now to my astonishment I read that this has moved to 2nd reading.
I’m sure allowing chickens is a bad idea.
Chickens make a lot of noise even without a rooster. They are very odorous, and attract vermin. Is this an offshoot of the surge in pet acquisition or just a romantic notion of having chickens? Is this the hamlet of Courtenay, or a city? There are small farms with chickens and fresh eggs for sale within an easy five-minute drive from anywhere in the city; chicken coops must not be allowed in the city proper.
I would suggest to voters that if this misguided bylaw passes, then all of the incumbents on Courtenay city council be replaced in the next election,.
Maurice Levert,
Courtenay