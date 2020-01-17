Letter: Allen Way rail crossing proposed in 1980

Pitt Meadows mayor at time wanted it at north Bonson.

An artist’s rendering of the proposed underpass at Harris Road. (Contributed)

Editor, The News:

In 1980, as an alderman, I motioned that Allen Way be considered as a crossover for the CP Rail tracks, near Ford and Baynes roads.

RELATED: Top stories 2019: Importance of sound mitigation ‘confirmed’ with CP rail project partners, mayor says.

This was to be fully paid for by the federal government and CPR.

No cost to Pitt Meadows taxpayers.

The mayor at the time suggested the crossover be at north Bonson Road, where new housing was built.

When questioned about the homes, the mayor responded: ‘They can be torn down.’

Pitt Meadows council members did not support either crossing suggestion.

Ken Joyner

Pitt Meadows