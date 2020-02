Editor:

Re: Move derided, commended, Jan. 24 letters

Reading this reminded me of the time someone once told me that he didn’t have to stop smoking because every time a car went by he got more pollutants in his lungs than a whole lifetime of cigarette smoking.

The old “you can’t cure everything, so why cure anything?” ploy looks good on paper; in practice, not that great.

Edward Rubin, Ocean Park