Letter: all I want for Christmas…

Writer wants end to first past the post elections

Editor,

This past February, with stunning hypocrisy

Trudeau broke his promise to fix our democracy.

Though our hopes were dashed, our resolve stayed strong

to one day right this grievous wrong.

FPTP, you shabby old fool,

imposing on us your dominant one party rule.

Your days are numbered, you’ve lost your shine.

You no longer fit in our modern time.

You give away power, without majority,

and we don’t trust that false authority.

A century ago women won their voting fight,

now is the time to set this problem right.

A better chance than we’ve ever seen

to vote YES for PR comes in 2018.

No more holding your nose! Just vote your first choice!

When all our votes count, they will hear our voice.

In meadows and mountains, and by the sea,

in the city and the country, for you and for me,

we need a new system that is state of the art,

with your vote and my vote at the core of its heart.

More voters, more women, and more minorities,

better economy, better environment and better social policies.

I’ll say it again, with no hesitation,

All I want for Christmas, is proportional representation.

If you agree with me, if you can see the light

please join our merry band to continue the fight.

We’ve got till Feb 28 to have our say.

The survey and guide are at fairvote.ca

Ann Remnant and

Sjeng Derkx

Nelson, B.C.