LETTER: Aldergrove tree defender concerned about changes to Langley Township tree protection bylaw

Residents can provide feedback on proposd changes to the Tree Protection Bylaw on the Langley Townhsip website at https://www.tol.ca/at-your-service/engineering-building-development/engineering/tree-protection/

Dear Editor,

Re: Changes to the Township of Langley Tree Protection Bylaw

There isn’t much time so please read the information and give your input.

Public, written responses are due by 22 July.

Written submission public engagement is now open until 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Email to legservicesinfo@tol.ca.

There are many ways to remove a tree if you wish, as you can see from the list of reasons for removal. Allowing one tree to be removed every two years without approval could result in a huge change in the tree canopy over several years. This Tree Protection Bylaw on private lands could set a precedent for the Subdivision and Development Bylaw which governs development. A strong stance here with the Tree Protection Bylaw could possibly stop the mass destruction happening during development.

Major recommended changes:

The major changes recommended by TPAC are summarized below:

• Reduce the threshold size of a protected (significant) tree from 30 centimetres to 20 cm diameter breast height (dbh);

• Enhance restrictions (section 5.4) allowing for the removal of a protected tree as verified by an

arborist only in the following situations:

– If a tree poses a risk of imminent failure;

– If a tree poses a risk or hazard to the operation of servicing infrastructure above or below

ground (i.e. water, drainage, sewer, power lines);

– If a tree prevents a property owner from developing or using a lot in a manner permitted

under the Official Community Plan or Zoning Bylaw:

– Where a building permitted by the Zoning Bylaw is proposed and the layout, location or

shape cannot be modified without causing the owner undue hardship; and

– Where a protected tree is situated on land outside the Agricultural Land Reserve but is

zoned for agriculture and the application is accompanied by an arborist report, a restrictive

covenant will be registered on title for a period of 10 years noting that the owner has

agreed not to make an application for development;

– Flexibility to remove trees that are unsuited to their location due to size or species as verified

through an arborist report;

– Revised replacement tree ratio by adding two categories: (a) one replacement tree for each cut or removed tree under 30 cm dbh, and (b) two replacement trees for each cut or removed tree 31 cm dbh or larger;

• The provision to allow removal of one protected tree per parcel during a 24-month period has been removed; and

• Security of $500 per replacement tree

Dianne Kask, Aldergrove

