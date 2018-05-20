A petroleum refinery in Anacortes, Wash. Photo by Walter Siegmund/Wikipedia Commons

LETTER: Alberta refinery the answer

David Black makes the point that building refineries in Canada rather than shipping raw product overseas makes perfect sense. Despite their differences in political views, it may surprise him to know that our MP, Elizabeth May, has been advocating that for years.

The only illogical piece in Mr. Black’s position is building it on the B.C. coast. The logical place for such refineries is in Alberta…right where the raw product is. Doing so would mean that existing pipelines would be carrying refined product, which require less pipeline capacity than dilbit and is less toxic.

Many of the differences between the governments of Alberta and B.C. could be solved by putting refineries in Alberta. Why would the Trudeau government not invest money in that, rather than bailing out a foreign corporation?

Shirley McBride

Saanich

