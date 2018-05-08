LETTER: Airport emits sweet sound of success

Here we go again (Noise turns airport into war zone, Letters, April 10).

I live close to the Qualicum Beach Airport. When the helicopters are flying around I presume it is necessary to have trained pilots. This is not an everyday occurrence. As for aircraft ‘flying all day,’ that is ridiculous.

There are regular flights and the odd private plane. I have lived here 25 years and never found the noise anywhere near what the letter writer seems to have experienced.

Personally, I find having an airport so handy a real boon.

Evelyn Myers

Qualicum Beach

Most Read