Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
LETTER: Agreement with opinions that church leaders being selfish
Once again I agree with your “Editor’s Nootebook) article, (Chilliwack Progress, Dec. 3, 2020.)
I am a Christian and certainly not a doubting Thomas, but also believe that God helps those that help themselves and their communities.
I’m afraid this minority is not and the so-called leaders are selfish in their approach.
Tom O’Neill
Sardis
