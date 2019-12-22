LETTER: Agassiz dad raising funds for daughter with cerebral palsy

My daughter Janelle and I would like to wish everyone all the best this holiday season. Janelle has cerebral palsy. In 1998 I, David Ryan, started rowing across the Salish Sea from Nanaimo to Granville Island to raise money for the Cerebral Palsy Association. I did the row for four years running, raising more than $60,000 for the cause.

Janelle is unable to walk and relies on her power chair to get around. The chair she has now cost $25,000 10 years ago and when we took the chair in to be fixed they told us that the parts are no longer available. The chair continues to act up and Janelle does not want to go anywhere because she’s worried it could leave her stranded. The chair that Janelle needs according to her occupational therapist, is worth $52,000 and we are trying to raise funds for her new chair.

SEE ALSO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

Janelle continues to be an inspiration to all who know her. Her perseverance through all her trials and tribulations, and her positive outlook on life is nothing short of amazing. I couldn’t be more proud.

Janelle has been going to university for 10 years working toward her Bachelor degree in Creative Writing, one letter at a time. By next year she will have it done.

Janelle has taken many art courses and is an accomplished artist. You’re able to view her work and possibly order some of her Christmas cards on her Facebook page which is J Unique Art.

Janelle also has a GoFundMe page under Janelle Resendes.

We were able to get some funding through the ministry toward her chair, but nowhere near enough, so I’m reaching out for some help.

SEE ALSO: B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

I would like to thank everyone who has ordered her art and contributed to her GoFundMe page thus far, and all of you who may possibly be willing to help in the future. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Merry Christmas to all and I wish everyone all the best in the New Year.

– David Ryan, Agassiz