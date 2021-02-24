LETTER: Against moving Nelson’s city bus exchange

As a regular user of Nelson city buses, I strongly object to the relocation of the city bus exchange from Ward and Baker to the 300 block of Victoria Street.

Due to the infrequent bus service it’s hard enough for those of us who take public transit to get around, but the planned relocation is not central and will result in significant hardship for those of us also dependent on walkers and other mobility aids.

Moving the bus exchange to this out-of-the-way spot shows great disrespect for those most in need of our consideration. Instead, let’s improve the site we already have for the benefit of everyone.

Sandra Hartline

Nelson

Nelson Star