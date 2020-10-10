LETTER – After being struck three times, Comox cyclist all for additional bike safety measure

Dear editor,

Re: Having a bike coalition do an assessment on bike path needs is a conflict of interest, Oct. 8 Letter to the Editor.

Lucky to be alive and in one piece having been struck by two automobiles and a bus on my bicycle, I see no conflict whatsoever in how David Frisch goes about getting us improved bike safety, dedicated infrastructure, and help to reverse global warming,

How many bikers will enjoy a safe ride on the 5th Street bridge’s new cantilevered lanes? Please rewrite the 5th Street blueprints to include cantilevers, to get bikes out of bridge automobile laneways in 2021.

Where woud the money come from? Ridership cantilever carbon credits. A bare minimum $400K may be raised from carbon trading on the CCM marketplace, subsidizing the proposed borrowing costs of Courtenay taxpayers for the proposed loan authorization and some of its $30,000 laneways investment.

The first carbon credits traded here in the Valley by Comox Strathcona Waste Management set us on the tracks of the European Union’s Emission Trading System (EU ETS) which is reducing pollution by 2.2 per cent per year in Phase 4.

Albert Taylor,

Comox

Comox Valley Record