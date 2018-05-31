Letter: Affordable housing not the concern with church development plan

Re: Church housing proposal about more than making money

Patrick Skillings letter (Oak Bay News, May 30) gives a very superficial overview of the facts behind Oak Bay United Church’s development proposal. He believes it is not about the money. If this were true the church would scale back their proposal to a size compatible with current zoning.

As to his statement that neighbours quality of life and home value will not be negatively impacted I can only hope that no neighbours have to sell their homes during the approximately two years of construction, assuming this project goes ahead as proposed.

The neighbours have no concern with affordable housing on this site. As previously stated this is a density issue.

Matt Stooke

Oak Bay