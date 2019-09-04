LETTER: Adults not setting example on climate change, Langley woman writes

Dear Editor,

Another school year has started. So has the constant parade of vehicles of parents driving their children to school.

Here we are trying to instill climate change values in the next generation, but we can not seem do do it ourselves. Instead of getting together and car-pooling or taking the time to walk, parents drive their own chldren to and from school.

It is not even like you see electric vehicles lined up on both sides of the road outside the school. No, there are SUVs, pickups, oh and classic cars with collector plates (which is not allowed according to ICBC conditions of insurance).

How can we expect the next generation to take care of the planet when we do not care enough to show them how?

Shannon Dykhuizen, Langley