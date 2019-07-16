LETTER: Act of kindness inspires woman to pay it forward

I would like to thank the wonderful couple who helped me when I returned to my car, two grandsons in tow, to find a dead battery.

I went to customer service at Save-On-Foods to look for help and the woman behind me in line, without hesitation, phoned her husband to bring their truck to where I was parked.

I gave him my jumper cables and we were good to go in just a few minutes. I thanked them and told them I would pay it forward, which generated a great conversation with the grandsons on the way home.

Thanks again to the couple in the blue Chevy truck.

Susan Hughes

Sidney