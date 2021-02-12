LETTER: Act of kindness appreciated

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor:

The news media, it seems, thrives on bad news, and of such there is no shortage. Some unbelievably hideous crimes are perpetrated in our big cities by individuals who obviously have demented minds.

Thankfully, there are kind and wonderful human beings in our midst who deserve our commendation and recognition.

One such lady crossed my life’s pathway in one of our drug stores in Summerland. Due to an overflow of customers, the second cash register was opened. She insisted I go ahead of her when I reached the cashier, I was informed that my bill of $20 was paid.

I realized it was that courteous lady who had paid my bill. I turned to her and asked, “Why did you do that?”

She replied, “Because you are so cute.”

An old man, bent over wit a cane, hardly fits that description. I thanked her profusely.

These are the people who bring hope to humanity and brighten lives.

So dear lady, whoever you are, and wherever you are, a hearty thanks again.

Carl Osterberg

Summerland

