LETTER: ACE shows it takes a village to raise a child

Just over 20 people came out to the ACE transition meeting at the AESS library on Thursday, Nov. 7. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

My Grandson sent me his response to the decision to transition the ACE students to AESS.

I will never forget Jack’s first day in kindergarten. I had to go pick him up at the principal’s office. I couldn’t believe it: a kindergarten child’s first day of school, and he’s sent to the principal’s office. Not only that but Jack was a very quiet child with a calmness to him and a very loving heart.

I’m sure you’ve heard the story many times, but at the time we had no clue what was going on and why Jack was having so much trouble at school. I remember him at four running away, pulling his hair and saying “I don’t know why Grandma,” when asked what is wrong, what is making you feel so upset.

Long story short, Jack spent 90 per cent of his time either at the principal’s office, expelled and even not allowed back at school. To this day I am stunned at the treatment he received in the regular school system. It was obvious there was an issue, one he had no clue how to handle.

Needless to say, Jack did not get an education until he attended ACE. Before ACE Jack had become a very angry, very quick to lash out young man but I think his saving grace was that he kept that kind heart of his.

Jack did a total 360 thanks to ACE and I am FOREVER grateful that he had the opportunity to attend, as I truly believe this place saved my grandson, I truly do.

They say it takes a village to raise a child, I am now a true believer in this statement. Parents can only do so much; it takes the insight of others at times to lend their helping hand, as ACE has been doing for so many young, not your regular run of the mill, children.

I’ve never begged before, but I am begging now, please do not close down this wonderful program that gives these children a chance to a better life. Is that not what we are here to do, help each other to thrive in this constant difficult world of ours?

We say “every vote counts,” let’s make every child count. If it’s a matter of money, I’m sure we can get a fundraiser going to save the program.

I hear of so many children that are in the regular school system that struggle, I’m sure they do not even know that this option exits. It should be heavily advertised — you’d be surprised as to how the enrollment would climb. Please do not destroy something that is working so well.

-Lynn Morrison, Langley

