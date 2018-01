Editor: In Jim McGregor's Dec. 29 column Make a difference in the New Year, he mentions "abandoned farms" being used for illegal activity.

I can’t imagine any such thing as an abandoned property of any kind in this B.C. bubble economy. If someone has recently purchased a farm, illegal activity might be one of the few viable ways of paying for it. Most farms are changing hands at prices that would keep most farmers poor for generations.

Greg Lone,

Langley