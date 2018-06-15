Letter: A wake up call for council

I realize how touchy some subjects are.

There have always been people living on, or off, the streets. In Vancouver, Main and Hastings was where you would find addicts along with homeless. Today people yes, are addicts, but there are also some working who cannot afford the rents.

It is good that we now know some people on Penticton council feel about homeless. They have been stereotyped by local government also some citizens that think they are all a bunch of junkies. Yes, there is a drug problem. Did you realize that some people have a brain injury, where in hospital they were given pain killers, then prescriptions have to be renewed. The doctor does not see it in the best interest of his patient. Now the survivor has to get his pain killers somewhere, that somewhere is the street.

After spending every penny on drugs the person loses their living quarters. Now they are on the street, sleeping wherever they can find a place. Next you have people with mental health issues, the same part of the story continues. It would be great if brain injury, addiction and mental illness could be under the same umbrella to help the people.

I have always tried helping those with a brain injury (as I am a survivor), the homeless and this past Christmas a few ladies from different walks of life rallied together to fill purses for those in need. We collected hats, gloves, personal ladies items, shampoo, conditioner and the list goes on. The homeless ladies loved their purses. My friends and I have donated clothes hats, winter coats, boots and blankets for homeless. These are some of the things that caring people do that want to help. Being homeless could happen to any one of us. Paycheques don’t go far enough these days.

The main reason for my letter is the derogatory talk from some councillors. I feel that council should go out at night to see exactly who they council in this city — not just those on the hill. You need to go out and walk around at night, talk to the people, and by doing this it will show character. Those who are up the hills, in their $900,000 homes, really need to see the reality of people who no longer can even afford lodging. So Max Picton, organize an evening to show the city you councillors are interested in Penticton citizens — no matter what their address is.

This would also be a way to apologize to the people who don’t read the paper.

It could even give you brownie points with an election coming. Take them all with you, it could be a wake up call that not everyone has money like government workers.

Judie Johnson

Penticton