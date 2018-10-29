LETTER: A tribute to Mayor Atwell

Richard Atwell performed a miracle. In 2012, he unseated a mayor of 18 years. Not an easy feat when you don't have a big reputation in local politics. But Mr. Atwell was very determined. One of his strongest motivations was to try to bring some sense to a sewage project that made no sense. Something his opponent was unwilling to do.

As the new mayor of Saanich, Atwell soon found that he was the enemy of Frank Leonard’s old council. After all, he had dared to present the facts to a wastewater committee that consisted of several Saanich councillors. Despite his desire to make Saanich more open, democratic and resident friendly, in the eyes of the incumbents, he could do no good. Every motion was met with opposition, every initiative was roadblocked. They even bugged his computer; something the provincial privacy commissioner investigated and found to be wrong. No one was ever held accountable.

In the face of resistance and hostility, Atwell soldiered on, in the name of greater good. Most of us would not have the fortitude to endure. Atwell approached issues with soft spoken logic and common sense. He had a genuine desire to make Saanich a better place. With a cooperative council and four more years, who knows what citizen based progress could have been made. Unfortunately, his second term was not to be.

Thank you, Mr. Atwell, for your service to the community, both as a tireless volunteer and as the mayor of Saanich.

Dave Ferguson

Saanich