LETTER: A thank you from the local Legion

To the Editor:

Branch 32 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Agassiz would like to sincerely thank the people and businesses of Harrison Hot Springs and Agassiz for their generous support of our annual Poppy Campaign.

We would like to thank the businesses who allowed us to set up a table close to their doors for our taggers to sell poppies and keep a safe distance from other people. A big thank you to the volunteers who stood outside, rain or shine, to man those tables.

We would also like to thank the amazing Legion Volunteers who put up and took down tables and tents every day; those who distributed poppy boxes and collected them on the last day; those who counted money every day and many others who helped with the campaign.

Last, but not least, we would like to thank the following businesses and individuals who supported our Poppy Campaign by purchasing Wreaths to be laid at the Cenotaph:

SD 78, Rimex, Mike Bond, OK Tire, The Elks, Lordco, Sts’ailes, Kent Outdoors, The Hub, The Lions, Agassiz Produce, Remedy RX, The Observer, Agassiz Agricultural Association, Agassiz Fire Hall, M.P. Brad Vis, Popkum Fire Hall, Agassiz Dollar Store, Agassiz Seniors Community, Glenwood Senior Community, Harrison Hot Springs Hotel, Fraser Valley Labor Council, Pacific Boiler Ltd., Harrison Yacht Club, Chilliwack Metis, University of the Fraser Valley, Seabird Island, Agassiz Harrison Community Services, The Rod and Gun Club and the Village of Harrison Hot Springs.

Respectfully,

Derek Stewart, President

Peggy Arndt, Poppy Chair

Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 32

