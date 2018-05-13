LETTER: A responsibility to protect the environment

I don't support public money funding a project that hinders our ability to meet climate commitments

Dear Editor:

I am an avid mountain biker, skier and hiker who values the outdoors as her playground.

This is part of why I think we have a responsibility to halt climate change and protect the environment.

But I also think we have a responsibility to curb the widespread humanitarian and natural disasters that climate change will bring.

Fighting to protect the climate and seeking economic sustainability do not have to be mutually exclusive.

The global market for fossil fuels is shrinking. Investors have withdrawn about $6 trillion to date from fossil fuel projects globally.

This makes major investments in this sunset industry a risky prospect, especially for Canadian taxpayers.

I don’t support public money funding a project that hinders our ability to meet our commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Science tells us that to adhere to Paris targets and prevent a climate catastrophe, we need to keep most of our fossil fuel deposits in the ground.

The global transition to a clean energy economy is already underway at a rapid pace. Investing in oil sands at this stage is like being the last one to invest in Blockbuster as Netflix emerges.

The pipeline expansion project is too risky for the economy, climate, coast and progress on Indigenous reconciliation.

Caroline Wisheart

Summerland