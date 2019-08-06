Letter: A response to Stetski’s concern about warming up

“A hummingbird in a polar vortex. It isn't resting, it's guarding both feeders from some local competition. I watched the bird constantly chase off other hummingbirds. Although at one time, there were four hummingbirds around the two feeders. Presumably very hungry and cold.

To the Editor:

MP Wayne Stetski would have you believe we are headed for catastrophic climate change [from his column] “We’re in a climate emergency” on Thursday, July 25.

Where was Wayne in February?

According to Environment Canada, British Columbia in 2019 experienced the coldest February since records began being kept in 1937.

White Rock set a record at -7.5 C; the old record set in 1929 was -6.1C. Smithers set a record at -32.4 C, breaking the old record of -29.2C set in 1989. Several other locations across the province broke low temperature records.

January 2018 saw new record low temperatures throughout Alberta. Brooks set a record at -39.4 C, surpassing the old record of -38.9 C set in 1928. In the badlands of central Alberta, Drumheller had a temperature on New Year’s Day of -38.2 C, beating the old record of -35.6 C set in 1965.

Wayne reports that “Canada is warming at twice the global average,” a claim also made by Russia?

Wayne must be living in a different world.

Keith W. Hern B.Sc., M.Sc.

Golden, B.C.