LETTER: A promise to future generations

To the Editor,

I have just returned from the rally which was organized by ADSS students as part of the Global Climate Strike. I was humbled to be able to witness our students’ commitment to action on climate change. I was so taken by the heartfelt comments made by some of the students and the messages on their signs that I was at a loss to know what kind of comment I might make when the floor was opened for others to speak.

However, in retrospect, I could have addressed the students by saying that I am deeply sorry for the environmental mess created by my generation and those who came before me. I want to apologize for my part in creating the present climate crisis. I promise you that from now on, I will do my best to make things right—whether that means learning more about the problems we face, doing my utmost to decrease my carbon footprint, recycling, reducing my use of plastics and other harmful substances, cleaning up garbage that I see on our streets, roads and beaches, working harder to protect our water, air, soil and oceans and the creatures that share this planet with us, talking to our politicians and working with them to change legislation and find solutions that will meet the challenges we face, lobbying for change on both global and local levels and doing my best to be the change that I want to see.

I know a good many adults in our community who feel the way I do and I want to assure you that we will do all we can to support and work with you to change our community and the world in order to create a safer and more secure future for all of you.

John Mayba,

Port Alberni