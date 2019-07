Editor:

RE: Doing his bit in the Great Crusade, PAN, June 5

Kudos to Bill Cameron, I salute you. Thank you, Alex Browne for a beautifully written, moving and poignant story honouring Mr. Cameron and his comrades for saving the day. I was as moved, Alex, by your gracious and sensitive words and writing as the story told. Truly.

Elizabeth Fearn, White Rock