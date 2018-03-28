Letter: A lesson from Victoria

After a recent visit to Victoria, B.C., I have only one thing to say.

Penticton is in dire need of a facelift. Everything there is clean as a whistle and demonstrates what I would consider “vibrancy.” Bright colours, spotless downtown and lots and lots of tourists. There is no comparison to Penticton. We need to clean this place up big time if we are to corner the tourist market in the Okanagan.

Maybe mayor and one or two councillors should take a short trip there to see how they do things, and figure a way we can both beautify Penticton while still replacing old infrastructure.

They got it right in Victoria.

Mark Billesberger

Penticton