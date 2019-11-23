LETTER: A Legion thank you for Remembrance Day

On behalf of Agassiz Branch 32 of the Royal Canadian Legion I want to thank this community for the generosity shown during our 2019 Poppy Campaign.

To the businesses who support the Legion by having poppy collection boxes, and to the individuals, organizations and businesses who sponsor wreaths for the cenotaph ceremony, my sincere thanks. To the Royal Westminster Cadets who not only stood for hours canvassing for us, but assisted at the community gathering and at the cenotaph, I say thank you and well done! To the Agassiz Guides, Brownies and Sparks who helped count 5,400 poppies and assisted with the wreath presentations, I say thank you for representing the children of our community and joining with us in honouring our veterans and service people.

To the lone scout who canvassed, participated in the colour guard and cenotaph ceremony, thank you for your enthusiasm and eagerness to be involved. To the parents who contacted me asking how their children could be involved in helping, I say thank you because you have taught your children the value of volunteering and being involved in this honouring event. To the schools and churches who joined us in laying wreaths this year, thank you so much for your participation.

To all who came in and signed up for hours of standing with trays of poppies for the 17 days prior to Remembrance Day, the success of this year’s campaign is due to your willingness to volunteer and would not have possible without your help.

I thank this community for the generosity you show with your donations. Monies raised during the Poppy Campaign are held in trust and used to assist veterans and their families when help is needed. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

But mostly, I thank the men and women for whom we have this period of Remembrance, those who have served and continue to serve our country in order that we may live in a better, more peaceful world. We will never forget your sacrifices.

– Andrea McRae, 2019 RCL Poppy and Youth Chair

