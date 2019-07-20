LETTER: A good news story

I just wanted to relate a good news story for a change. The other night my husband and I were at a restaurant in Nelson to celebrate our 54th wedding anniversary. We sat beside two lovely ladies from Vancouver and started to chat and exchange stories. Unfortunately I did not get their names and they left. When we went to pay the bill the waitress informed us that these two ladies had taken care of everything.

My husband and I were in shock as nothing like this has ever happened to us. I hope they will read this letter and know how much we appreciate what they did. There still are good wonderful people in this world and I want them to know that we will pay it forward. Thank you both so much for a wonderful 54th anniversary.

Lonnie Snyder

Nelson