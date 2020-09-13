LETTER: A few pieces of tape mean an awful lot to Maple Ridge senior

Dear Editor,
What a great city we live in!
I do not go out much these days, but am finding that people are thoughtful, polite, and [keeping a safe] distance.
Most wear masks. If not, they are carrying them, ready to put on.
Best of all is dollar store at Dewdney Trunk Road and 223rd Street.
I went in for tape to repair my basket on my walker.
Owner said “no” to tape, but grabbed one of his tapes and taped it for me.
I thought that was so thoughtful of him – a good neighbour!
Above and beyond.
A. Finnbogason, Maple Ridge
